Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone 16e Pre-Orders

Apple's online store is down ahead of iPhone 16e pre-orders, which are expected to be available at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.



Apple has been doing 5:00 a.m. pre-orders for the last several years instead of the 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time pre-orders that it used to have.

Customers in 59 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S., will be able to pre-order iPhone 16e when the store comes back online.

The iPhone 16e is Apple's new entry-level $599 iPhone, and the next-generation version of the iPhone SE. It is the most affordable iPhone that Apple sells at the current time.

The iPhone 16e is an amalgam of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 16 in terms of design, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch for the TrueDepth camera system, an aluminum frame with squared-off edges, a Ceramic Shield display, a single-lens rear camera, and an A18 chip with Apple Intelligence support.

With the iPhone 16e, Apple phased out several older technologies. There are no longer iPhones with Lightning ports, LCD displays, or 64GB storage options, and 6.1 inches is now the smallest display size that Apple offers. In the U.S., pricing starts at $599. The device is available in white or black, and with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage capacities.