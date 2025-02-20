Kuo: All iPhone 17 Models Will Feature Apple-Designed Wi-Fi Chip to 'Enhance Connectivity'

by

Apple will use its own custom-designed Wi-Fi chip in all upcoming iPhone 17 models, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple Wi Fi Chip Feature Triad
Writing in a post on X (Twitter), Kuo said the switch to in-house Wi-Fi chips will "enhance connectivity across Apple devices" while also giving Apple a cost reduction.

All current iPhone models are equipped with a combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip supplied by Broadcom, but Kuo has previously said he expects Apple to equip "nearly all" of its products with its own in-house Wi-Fi chip "within about three years."

Kuo in October predicted that at least one iPhone 17 model launching next year will be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip. In the previous report, Kuo said Apple's chip would support "the latest Wi-Fi 7 spec," but he did not provide any further details, and his latest post does not mention a Wi-Fi version number.

All four iPhone 16 models already support Wi-Fi 7 with Broadcom's chip, but they have some limited specifications.

Jeff Pu, another analyst who covers companies within Apple's supply chain, said in November 2024 that only the iPhone 17 Pro models will be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip, but Apple's plans may have changed since then.

With Wi-Fi 7 support, iPhone 17 models could leverage the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously when paired with a compatible router, enhancing data transfer speeds, reducing latency, and improving overall connection stability. Qualcomm states that Wi-Fi 7 can achieve peak speeds exceeding 40 Gbps, making it up to four times faster than Wi-Fi 6E.

Apple's Wi-Fi chip is distinct from the C1 modem chip that Apple debuted in the iPhone 16e on Wednesday. However, it is believed that Apple wants to combine these into a single component. Ultimately, the goal is to create a wireless setup where the components are tightly integrated and more energy efficient, allowing Apple to cut down on the battery use of cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technologies.

