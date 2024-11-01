iPhone SE 4 First to Get Apple-Designed 5G Modem, iPhone 17 Pro to Add Custom Wi-Fi 7 Chip

by

The iPhone SE 4 that's set to come out early next year is expected to debut Apple's first in-house 5G modem, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers companies within Apple's supply chain.

Apple iPhone SE 4 5G Modem 1
In a research note this week with Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said Apple is expected to roll out its custom-made 5G modem starting with the next-generation iPhone SE 4. Apple's in-house modem will then be joined by a secondary Apple-made Wi-Fi 7 chip in the iPhone 17 Pro in the second half of 2025.

Pu has previously said that iPhone 17 Pro models in 2025 will be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip, which matches his latest expectations for adoption. Pu believes that both custom modem and Wi-Fi 7 chips will achieve majority adoption in iPhones by 2027.

Pu's forecast also tallies with predictions recently made by Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. On Thursday, Kuo said that at least one iPhone 17 model launching next year will be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip. Kuo also expects Apple's 5G modem to be used in the rumored ultra-thin iPhone 17 model.

Kuo believes that Apple's 5G and Wi-Fi chips are currently two different chips that will gradually be used in new products simultaneously starting in the second half of 2025. The early switch-over timelines will differ due to separate production schedules, according to Kuo. As Pu also suggests, the iPhone SE 4 will move to an Apple 5G modem but still use a Broadcom Wi-Fi chip.

Apple's shift to develop its own modem and Wi-Fi chip technology would be a significant strategic move. Currently, Apple relies on Qualcomm to supply its modems, and Broadcom for its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth components. By creating its own equivalents, Apple aims to reduce dependency on third-parties, gain more control over the technology, and potentially lower costs in the long run.

The fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14, with rumored features including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a newer A-series chip, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of RAM to enable Apple Intelligence support, and of course the first-ever Apple-designed 5G modem. The new iPhone SE is expected to be released in the first half of 2025, with a launch in March or April most likely.

