Aqara Launches Camera Hub G5 Pro

Smart home company Aqara today announced the global availability of its Camera Hub G5 Pro, which is designed specifically for outdoor surveillance. The G5 Pro integrates with the Apple Home app and it supports HomeKit Secure Video.



Available in two colors, the G5 Pro provides 2.6K Quad HD recording with True Color Night Vision that Aqara says provides clear images even at night. The True Color Night Vision feature supports 1520p resolution and offers a 133 degree field of view with an f/1.0 aperture that captures more light than traditional f/2.0 lenses.

A built-in neural processing unit allows for on-device AI object detection and sound detection, so the camera is able to analyze footage and alert homeowners of potential threats like an individual lingering or a stolen package, plus it can send alerts when the lens is obstructed and packages are detected. The AI can also be used to set up an automation that will deter intruders, and the camera has a 100-decibel speaker and a dimmable spotlight.

The G5 Pro is a Matter Controller, Thread Border Router, and it connects to Aqara Matter bridges, so it can improve smart home networking connectivity. Live and recorded video is end-to-end encrypted, and stored footage is synced to iCloud or Aqara's cloud services. It can also be set up to sync footage to a local NAS system.

Both Power-over-Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi are supported, with PoE offering an option for uninterrupted connection. With the on-device AI, the camera is able to record critical events and trigger automations even when the internet is out.

The Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro is priced starting at $180 and it can be purchased from the Aqara website or from Amazon.