WhatsApp Re-Testing 'Clear Badge' Feature for Unread Messages

WhatsApp is retesting a recently nixed setting that lets users choose whether the app automatically clears the unread message count badge on its Home Screen icon after every launch.

Whatsapp Feature
WABetaInfo reports that the feature is controlled by a new toggle in WhatsApp's iOS notification settings, called "Clear Badge." The setting carries the description: "Your home screen badge clears completely after every time you open the app."

The option, which is already available in WhatsApp for Android, should serve to reduce clutter on the user's Home Screen, and potentially lessen "unread anxiety." WABetaInfo notes that the feature may have already appeared for some users in the past few weeks, including those on the stable release from the App Store. However, for reasons that remain unclear, WhatsApp decided to disable them shortly after their initial release.

The feature is currently making its way through beta testing again via TestFlight, so expect it to roll out to all WhatsApp users in the coming days.

Top Rated Comments

deg0ey Avatar
deg0ey
45 minutes ago at 05:00 am
Isn’t that how it always worked? Most annoying thing about WhatsApp is that if you leave a message to read later the badge disappears and you have to remember to go back to it on your own unlike almost every other app.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AndyUnderscoreR Avatar
AndyUnderscoreR
44 minutes ago at 05:01 am
Perhaps Microsoft could do something similar and add an 'actually count the number of unread messages properly' setting to Outlook?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Trausner Avatar
Trausner
40 minutes ago at 05:06 am
Wow, cant wait to have this feature on my WhatsApp iPad app… oh!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
OhFrenchman Avatar
OhFrenchman
38 minutes ago at 05:08 am
Yes, and you can disable that behavior, the setting has been present for a while. Just disable "Clear badge" in the Notifications settings of WhatsApp.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments