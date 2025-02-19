iPhone 16e Supports Visual Intelligence Without Camera Control Button

Visual Intelligence, an Apple Intelligence feature that has thus far been tied to the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 models, is available on the iPhone 16e even though it does not have the dedicated button for activating the camera.



On its website, Apple says that the ‌Visual Intelligence‌ can be activated on the ‌iPhone 16e‌ using the Action button.

"With a press, you can use visual intelligence, call your best friend, launch your favorite app, and more," reads the description of the feature.

Tying ‌Visual Intelligence‌ to the Camera Control button was a convenient way for Apple to explain why the feature wasn't added to the iPhone 15 Pro models, but it's clear the feature can work on the older iPhones if it can be used with the Action button on the 16e.

It's possible that Apple will add ‌Visual Intelligence‌ support to the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro models in an upcoming iOS update, but it's also equally possible that it will remain an ‌iPhone 16‌ feature.