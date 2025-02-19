iPhone 16e Has iPhone 16 Camera, But Lacks Some Features

The iPhone 16e is Apple's only iPhone with a single-lens rear camera, and while it has the same 48-megapixel Wide lens as the iPhone 16, it is lacking several of the ‌iPhone 16‌ camera features.

iPhone 16e Feature 1
With the 48-megapixel Fusion lens, the ‌iPhone 16e‌ camera has a standard 1x field of view, and a 2x zoom option. It has no Telephoto lens, so there are no other zoom options, nor is there an Ultra Wide camera for wide-angle shots and macro images. Since there's just one lens, there's also no option for spatial image and video capture.

It offers the same True Tone flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 5 options, but it does not support next-generation portraits with Focus Control or the latest Photographic Styles.

When taking Portrait shots, there is an option to adjust focus afterward, but there is no option to tap to change the subject of the photo like there is on the ‌iPhone 16‌.

The newer Photographic Styles are also only for the ‌iPhone 16‌, 16 Pro, and Pro Max. With Photographic Styles, the ‌iPhone 16‌ models released in September feature an option to set an overall look for all images captured with the ‌iPhone‌ camera, but this doesn't exist for the 16e. Older style filters are available, however.

There are also several missing video recording features, including Cinematic mode and Action mode, but the new Audio Mix feature is supported.

As for the front camera, the ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16e have an identical feature set with the exception of support for Cinematic mode, Photographic Styles, and Depth Control for Portrait shots.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article241 comments
Read Full Article285 comments
Read Full Article454 comments
Read Full Article95 comments
Read Full Article84 comments
Read Full Article458 comments
JPack Avatar
JPack
33 minutes ago at 11:13 am
It does not have iPhone 16 camera. Come on, MacRumors, you guys are pumping out articles before even reading the spec sheet.

The 16e sensor isn't as good as iPhone 16 and likely smaller. For instance, it doesn't have 100% Focus Pixels. This is something iPhone 11 and newer have. This means low light isn't as good as the 16. Kinda disappointing Apple is so penny pinching.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lotones Avatar
lotones
23 minutes ago at 11:22 am

It does not have iPhone 16 camera. Come on, MacRumors, you guys are pumping out articles before even reading the spec sheet.

The 16e sensor isn't as good as iPhone 16 and likely smaller. For instance, it doesn't have 100% Focus Pixels. This is something iPhone 11 and newer have. This means low light isn't as good as the 16. Kinda disappointing Apple is so penny pinching.


“Penny pinching”? It’s a budget model.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
repoman016 Avatar
repoman016
24 minutes ago at 11:22 am

Also, according to the Apple “Compare iPhones” they don’t have MagSafe. Not even basic magnetic attachment for wallets, etc.
MagSafe is one of my favorite iPhone features
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sos47 Avatar
sos47
22 minutes ago at 11:23 am
Good battery life, good design, good pricing. If it weights less than a 15 or 16 i consider to swap my 15pro

Edit:
16pro: 149,6 x 71,5 x 8,25 weight 199g
16e: 146,7 x 71,5 x 7,8 weight 167g
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Allen_Wentz Avatar
Allen_Wentz
20 minutes ago at 11:26 am
JPack: Your Avatar is the best I have seen. Well done.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mossimossimossi Avatar
mossimossimossi
11 minutes ago at 11:34 am
I mentioned this in another thread but the 16E doesn't have a true optical zoom and it is super misleading. Marketing materials all say it is 2x zoom with "optical quality". Yes, it presents you with a 2x choice in the camera app but it is not true optical zoom!

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
