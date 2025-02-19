Apple Store is Down Ahead of Expected iPhone 16E Announcement

Apple's online store has gone down ahead of today's expected iPhone 16E announcement.



The store is currently showing a "be right back" splash page. "We're making updates to the Apple Store," it says. "Check back soon."

In the Apple Store app, there is a "watch the event" link, suggesting that the announcement will be accompanied by a video.

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the "newest member of the family" would be announced today. That likely refers to the iPhone 16E, set to replace the iPhone SE.

Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of Apple's announcement.

Update: Apple has announced the iPhone 16e.