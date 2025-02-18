iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air to Feature Same OLED Panel as Current iPhone 16 Pro Models

All iPhone 17 models in Apple's upcoming flagship iPhone 17 series will use Samsung's high performance "M14" OLED display panel, according to the Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital.



Samsung's "M" series of OLED panels are made for flagship smartphones, while "14" refers to the number of high-performance materials used to produce them. The "M14" panel was used in last year's Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models, and delivers a 30% increase in brightness along with improved longevity compared to the previous M13 panel, thanks to improvements in the efficiency of the blue-emitting layer.

Oddly, Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 Ultra uses an improved version of the older M13 panel, so it looks like the regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air could well have an objectively better display in at least some respects.

Apple's use of the M14 panel for all models makes sense, as Apple intends to expand ProMotion to all iPhone 17 models to ramp up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video content when necessary. Previously, only "Pro" models in Apple's iPhone lineup have had the feature.

Notably, ProMotion would also enable the display on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air to ramp down to a more power-efficient refresh rate as low as 1Hz, allowing for an always-on display that can show the Lock Screen's clock, widgets, notifications, and wallpaper even when the device is locked.

Last year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max got bigger display sizes, going from 6.12- and 6.69-inches to 6.27- and 6.86-inches, respectively. For 2025, Apple is also expected to bring the larger 6.27-inch display size to its standard ‌iPhone‌ model, while the iPhone 17 Air – replacing the Plus model – is rumored to have a 6.6-inch display, which means it will be larger than the iPhone 17 but smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.