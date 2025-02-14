iPhone 17 Air Could Look Like This in Real Life

There have been several alleged leaked details of the iPhone 17 Air, Apple's rumored new slim iPhone, but images have been limited to grainy shots taken in component factories. However, this hyper-realistic concept created by WEIS Studio gives us the best idea yet of what Apple's thin device might actually look like.



The concept design is inspired by recent leaks indicating that the device will have a super-slim 5.5mm profile. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro measures 8.25mm in thickness, while the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro comes in at 5.3mm. That measurement doesn't include the camera bump, which could be thicker to accommodate the single 48-megapixel rear camera rumored for the device.

In terms of size, rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Air will have a 6.6-inch display, which will put it in between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max in size. As mentioned, it will have a single-lens rear camera, and Apple could be planning for a horizontal bar-like camera bump at the back.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to come with a 120Hz ProMotion display and Apple's in-house 5G modem. It's also expected to feature the A19 chip, Wi-Fi 7, and a more durable display material designed to resist drops and scratches.

Unlike the iPhone 17 Pro models, which prioritize high-end hardware, Apple is reportedly positioning the iPhone 17 Air as a design-focused device. While it may not have the most advanced internal components, its refreshed aesthetic could be a major selling point.

There's no word on battery life for the iPhone 17 Air yet, but space will be limited so there may be battery life compromises. The device is expected to be priced more affordably than the iPhone 17 Pro, which will start at $999.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly replace the iPhone "Plus" model in Apple's new lineup, which is set to be released around mid-September. Check out the video clip and let us know what you think of the concept.

(Via 9to5Mac.)