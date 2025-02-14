Instagram Tests New Dislike Button for Comments

Instagram is testing a "dislike" button that can be used for comments, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed today. The dislike button is designed to give people a "private" way to signal that they don't feel good about a particular comment.



Mosseri says that the feature is just a test at the current time, but the goal is to help "make comments more friendly." If the test goes well, the dislike signal could be integrated into comment ranking to move disliked comments lower down in the comment section of an Instagram post or reel.

There is no dislike count for posts, nor can the post creator or other commenters see if a user has disliked a post. Dislikes are an internal signal hidden from users. In a statement to TechCrunch, an Instagram spokesperson said the company is testing the feature with a small number of users.



We're working on ways to help people better control their Instagram experience and what they're seeing on the app. We're testing a new button next to each comment on a Reel or Feed post for people to privately signal they don't feel good about that particular comment or find it relevant. We're testing this with a very small group of people to start. Later, we may also test moving these comments lower down in the comments section to help create a better experience.

Users who have access to the dislike feature will see a downward pointing arrow available to tap, which is similar to the downvote feature that Reddit uses.