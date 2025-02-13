Final Fantasy iOS Game Shuts Down Due to Curious In-App Purchase Bug

Square Enix today announced that iOS game Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is shutting down immediately, due to some kind of in-app purchase bug.



Apparently customers have been unable to access content purchased in the iOS app for the last several weeks, which Square Enix says is "due to changes made to the in-app purchases model." Apple hasn't made any known changes to in-app purchases in recent months, so it is not clear what Square Enix is referencing given the limited information provided.

Further, the company says that it is "unable to completely fix the bug and implement the new changes," which means support for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles on the iPhone and iPad is ending.

The game has been removed from the App Store, and customers who made an in-app purchase in January 2024 or later can request a refund by contacting Square Enix support.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles offered online multiplayer and cross-platform play, allowing gamers to team up to conquer dungeons and earn loot. The remastered version of the game continues to be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Android.