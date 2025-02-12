Apple Announces New Health Study Involving the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
A new comprehensive Apple Health Study is launching today in the Apple Research app. Apple says U.S. residents can participate in the study if they meet the minimum age requirements, and complete the informed consent process.
The new Apple Health Study aims to further understand how technology, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, can "play a role in advancing and improving physical health, mental health, and overall wellbeing."
The study will also "explore relationships between various areas of health, such as mental health's impact on heart rate, or how sleep can influence exercise."
More on the study from Apple:
The Apple Health Study is designed to explore changes in health and how technology can help identify important insights for future product development. When one aspect of a person's health changes, their body can emit a signal, either physically or emotionally. Changes in health can affect one or more parts of the body, and others may affect wellbeing overall, so helping to identify these changes earlier can help offer a more proactive approach to health. For example, early detection of a change in hearing health could reduce the risk for cognitive decline.
Apple is conducting the study in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital, a leading research hospital and Harvard Medical School teaching affiliate.
Apple Research is available in the App Store for the iPhone and Apple Watch. The app was updated today with the Apple Health Study.
