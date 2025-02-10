Amazon Discounts USB-C AirPods Max to $479.99 ($69 Off)

Amazon today has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $479.99 in every color, down from $549.00. This is a second-best price on the USB-C headphones, and only the second time in 2025 that we've tracked any notable sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Colors available on sale include Blue, Midnight, Orange, Starlight, and Purple. All colors are still available to be delivered in February, with most providing a delivery estimate around February 15 for free shipping options. Prime members in certain cities should be able to see same-day delivery options.

