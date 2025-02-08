How to Watch Super Bowl LIX Free on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Super Bowl LIX kicks off this Sunday, February 9. In the U.S., the game will be streaming for free in upscaled 4K on FOX's ad-supported streaming service Tubi, which is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and many other devices.



This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Chiefs are looking to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships, while the Eagles are looking for revenge after losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII two years ago, so the stakes are high for both teams.

To watch Super Bowl LIX for free, simply install the Tubi app from the App Store on your Apple device of choice, create a free Tubi account, sign in, and start the stream. FOX's pre-game coverage will begin streaming on Tubi at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, while the Super Bowl show starts at 6 p.m., ahead of a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.



No subscription or trial is necessary.

Tubi's stream of Super Bowl LIX will include the Apple Music Halftime Show, featuring hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar. Rest assured that Tubi will also show the same Super Bowl commercials that will air on FOX's cable TV broadcast.

It appears that Apple will have at least one Super Bowl commercial this year. On YouTube, Apple has shared a "big game trailer" for the upcoming Apple TV+ film The Studio, in which Seth Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of an embattled movie studio, Continental Studios. The trailer itself features Johnny Knoxville and Josh Hutcherson.

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris assisted with this story.