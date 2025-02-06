Apple's iPad Continues to Dominate Tablet Market
Apple continues to have no close competition in the tablet market, earning 42.3 percent of the global tablet market share in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to a new report from Canalys.
Apple shipped an estimated 16.9 million iPads during the quarter, up from 14.8 million in Q4 2023. The company's closest competitor was Samsung, with 7 million tablets shipped in Q4 2024 for 17.8 percent of the market. Lenovo, Huawei, and Xiaomi were third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.
For all of 2024, Apple shipped an estimated 57 million iPads for 38.6 percent of the market. Apple shipped over twice as many tablets as Samsung in 2024, with Samsung shipping just 27.8 million.
Apple refreshed its high-end iPad Pro with an M4 chip in 2024, plus it revamped the iPad mini with an A17 Pro chip and added an M2 chip to the iPad Air. In 2025, Apple plans to refresh the low-cost iPad and update the iPad Air yet again.
