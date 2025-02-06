Apple's iPad Continues to Dominate Tablet Market

by

Apple continues to have no close competition in the tablet market, earning 42.3 percent of the global tablet market share in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to a new report from Canalys.

ipad pro blue green
Apple shipped an estimated 16.9 million iPads during the quarter, up from 14.8 million in Q4 2023. The company's closest competitor was Samsung, with 7 million tablets shipped in Q4 2024 for 17.8 percent of the market. Lenovo, Huawei, and Xiaomi were third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

For all of 2024, Apple shipped an estimated 57 million iPads for 38.6 percent of the market. Apple shipped over twice as many tablets as Samsung in 2024, with Samsung shipping just 27.8 million.

Apple refreshed its high-end iPad Pro with an M4 chip in 2024, plus it revamped the iPad mini with an A17 Pro chip and added an M2 chip to the iPad Air. In 2025, Apple plans to refresh the low-cost iPad and update the ‌iPad Air‌ yet again.

Top Rated Comments

It’s always something Avatar
It’s always something
50 minutes ago at 05:11 pm

I never use mine and likely won't ever buy another one.
I use mine more than my phone and laptop combined, and I doubt that is going to change.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
35 minutes ago at 05:26 pm
I'm not surprised Apple is leading in the tablet market. They're outstanding devices and I use mine all the time. Same with my wife the artist who's into the Procreate drawing app.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LogicalApex Avatar
LogicalApex
48 minutes ago at 05:13 pm
I use mine less now that I've shifted to a dedicated eInk tablet for note taking during work. I also reach for the laptop first for the majority of things.

The iPad needs some differentiating features to bring it back to the useful side of the pack for me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gix1k Avatar
Gix1k
42 minutes ago at 05:19 pm
I use mine less now that I've shifted to a dedicated eInk tablet for note taking during work. I also reach for the laptop first for the majority of things.

The iPad needs some differentiating features to bring it back to the useful side of the pack for me.
I think that’s why mine gets no use. There’s nothing different about it from my phone but a bigger screen and my 16PM screen size is big enough to do what I’d do on the iPad.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
29 minutes ago at 05:31 pm
Love my Mini 5!

Hope there's a Mini Pro at some point

I also very much enjoy the "donated" iPad 9 I have for kitchen/couch usages here and there

The longevity of these for casual tasks is outstanding
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
29 minutes ago at 05:31 pm
It’s been my main device for home computing and creative tasks for nearly a decade. Love my M4 Pro!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments