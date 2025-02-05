Apple's M4 iMac (8-Core/256GB) Drops to $1,149.99 on Amazon, More Models at Up to $175 Off
Amazon today has up to $175 off a collection of Apple's M4 iMac computers, and it's matching a few all-time low prices on multiple models. The cheapest M4 iMac available is the 8-core/16GB RAM/256GB 24-inch iMac at $1,149.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $1,299.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You'll also find the 512GB models on sale, and each configuration has multiple colors available at these discounts. For the steepest markdown, Amazon has the 10-core/24GB RAM/512GB 24-inch iMac for $1,724.00 in Blue, down from $1,899.00.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price at checkout. This is mainly regarding the entry-level 8-core/256GB iMac, but a few color options from the other configurations will also require a coupon to be clipped.
- 8-core/16GB RAM/256GB - $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00
- 10-core/16GB RAM/256GB - $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00
- 10-core/16GB RAM/512GB - $1,549.99, down from $1,699.00
- 10-core/24GB RAM/512GB - $1,724.00, down from $1,899.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
