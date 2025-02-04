Check Out Doom Running on Apple's Lightning to HDMI Adapter

by

Installing Doom on a range of unusual hardware devices has become a fun challenge for programmers, and we've seen the game running on everything from the Apple Watch to the MacBook Pro Touch Bar. Over the weekend, another Doom demo was uploaded to YouTube, this time showing the game running on Apple's $50 Lightning to HDMI Adapter.


The Lightning Digital AV Adapter is more than just a dongle, because it has an SoC inside and it runs a super simple version of iOS. Lightning does not have the bandwidth for transmitting HDMI, so Apple needed an adapter that would compress video from a connected Apple device, send it over the Lightning connection, and then decompress it into raw HDMI for viewing on a TV screen or display.

Since the adapter has an SoC in it, it's able to run Doom. Actually getting access to the accessory took work, because Apple has it locked down, like any of its devices. While there is a MacBook and a display shown in the video, Doom is running on the SoC in the dongle.

Read Full Article
Top Rated Comments

Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
50 minutes ago at 02:25 pm

I seriously wonder why Apple resisted moving to USB-C for so long.
The answer is a near complete pricing monopoly on all iPhone accessories and "made for iPhone" lightning connectors. With over a BILLION built-in customers buying.

If that business segment were its own company, it'd be a Fortune 1000 org in its own right. (To be fair, AirPods on their own would be larger than some of the smaller Fortune 500 sized companies)

Apple used to pocket a few cents (up to dollars for high end products) on every licensed lightning (or 30 pin) accessory sold. Today... you throw Anker (or some no-name USB-C brand) $17 on Amazon for a generic USB-C accessory and Apple sees none of it unless you buy their USB-C stuff.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HJM.NL Avatar
HJM.NL
46 minutes ago at 02:29 pm

>Lightning does not have the bandwidth for transmitting HDMI, so Apple needed an adapter that would compress video from a connected Apple device, send it over the Lightning connection, and then decompress it into raw HDMI for viewing on a TV screen or display.

What an incredibly clunky kludge. I seriously wonder why Apple resisted moving to USB-C for so long.
The only reason they resisted moving to USB for so long because lightning was a proprietary solution and they could earn more ???. Thankfully the EU forced Apple to use USB-C like every other vendor. Better throughput, better connectivity, cheaper cables.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
57 minutes ago at 02:18 pm
>Lightning does not have the bandwidth for transmitting HDMI, so Apple needed an adapter that would compress video from a connected Apple device, send it over the Lightning connection, and then decompress it into raw HDMI for viewing on a TV screen or display.

What an incredibly clunky kludge. I seriously wonder why Apple resisted moving to USB-C for so long.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Westside guy Avatar
Westside guy
26 minutes ago at 02:49 pm

I think at some point we’re going to have to recognize that Doom is very old and doesn’t require much processing power.
I resist that, because it would also force me to recognize that I am very old (and perhaps no longer have as much processing power? :p )
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thefrost Avatar
thefrost
51 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
Never thought I would see MacRumors mention Doom.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unami Avatar
Unami
46 minutes ago at 02:30 pm

Lightning does not have the bandwidth for transmitting HDMI, so Apple needed an adapter that would compress video from a connected Apple device, send it over the Lightning connection, and then decompress it into raw HDMI for viewing on a TV screen or display
not getting that - how would the adapter get the high bandwidth video over lightning in the first place and why would it send it then again over lighning? Doesn‘t the apple device‘s hardware encoder just create a slightly compressed video stream, send that over lightning at usb2 speeds and then the adapter blows that up for hdmi?)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments