Apple Heart Month Activity Challenge Launching on Valentine's Day

In honor of Heart Month, Apple Watch owners can earn an award by completing a workout to fill their Exercise ring on Friday, February 14, which is Valentine's Day.





As with all of Apple's Activity Challenges, the Heart Month challenge will be accompanied by an award that can be viewed in the Fitness app as well as a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Apple often also debuts themed Heart Month content in the App Store, Apple TV app, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books.