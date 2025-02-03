Apple Releases New Version of iOS 18.3 for iPhone 11

by

Apple today released an updated version of iOS 18.3 that's designed specifically for the iPhone 11, ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The update has a build number of 22D64.

Generic iOS 18
‌iPhone‌ 11 users can download the new software by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple first released iOS 18.3 last Monday, and it is likely that this new version has a fix for a bug that was impacting ‌iPhone‌ 11 models.

The main features in iOS 18.3 were Apple Intelligence related and included Visual Intelligence and changes to Notification summaries. As the ‌iPhone‌ 11 line does not support ‌Apple Intelligence‌, there are few features in iOS 18.3 for the devices.

The update adds a new Calculator feature that causes the last mathematical operation to repeat when pressing the equals sign, and it fixes an issue where Apple Music playback could continue until a song ends even after the app was closed.

Top Rated Comments

Avenged110 Avatar
Avenged110
41 minutes ago at 10:50 am

...and it is likely that this new version has a fix for a bug that was impacting iPhone 11 models.
No kidding. It'd be nice to know what that is. Not necessarily MacRumors' fault, but this withholding of information about updates is irritating.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
23 minutes ago at 11:08 am

Apple software is so much buggier than it used to be.

I have a 15 pro and have the emoji keyboard issue from 18.0 back on 18.3 that was solved temporarily with 18.2!

Not good Apple, I feel iOS needs its own Snow Leopard moment.
It used to have and it's called iOS 12

In the meantime, I'll stick with iOS 17.7 on my iPhone 11 Pro Max even though it is no longer receiving security updates and iOS 18.x is still a work in progress.

This is the first time (that I can remember) that one of the oldest models received a special iOS release. It's usually the newest models.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tywebb13 Avatar
tywebb13
52 minutes ago at 10:39 am
here are the ipsws

iphone 11:

https://updates.cdn-apple.com/2025WinterFCS/fullrestores/072-71860/881E6C41-D97C-4C5B-8881-8FF1B3DC426E/iPhone12,1_18.3_22D64_Restore.ipsw

iphone 11 pro and pro max:

https://updates.cdn-apple.com/2025WinterFCS/fullrestores/072-73032/97331200-DED8-41F9-A498-83A19FE3C055/iPhone12,3,iPhone12,5_18.3_22D64_Restore.ipsw
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
35 minutes ago at 10:55 am

No kidding. It'd be nice to know what that is. Not necessarily MacRumors' fault, but this withholding of information about updates is irritating.
To be fair to Apple, if it’s a security exploit related to the A13 Bionic chip, they shouldn’t advertise that to hackers until people have enough time to update. I’m sure they’ll get more specific soon.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macbookj0e Avatar
macbookj0e
34 minutes ago at 10:56 am
Apple software is so much buggier than it used to be.

I have a 15 pro and have the emoji keyboard issue from 18.0 back on 18.3 that was solved temporarily with 18.2!

Not good Apple, I feel iOS needs its own Snow Leopard moment.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments