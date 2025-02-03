Apple Releases New Version of iOS 18.3 for iPhone 11

Apple today released an updated version of iOS 18.3 that's designed specifically for the iPhone 11, ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The update has a build number of 22D64.



‌iPhone‌ 11 users can download the new software by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple first released iOS 18.3 last Monday, and it is likely that this new version has a fix for a bug that was impacting ‌iPhone‌ 11 models.

The main features in iOS 18.3 were Apple Intelligence related and included Visual Intelligence and changes to Notification summaries. As the ‌iPhone‌ 11 line does not support ‌Apple Intelligence‌, there are few features in iOS 18.3 for the devices.

The update adds a new Calculator feature that causes the last mathematical operation to repeat when pressing the equals sign, and it fixes an issue where Apple Music playback could continue until a song ends even after the app was closed.