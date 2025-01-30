Google's New 'Ask for Me' Search Feature Uses AI to Make Calls

Google today started rolling out a new experimental "Ask for Me" feature that's available as part of Search Labs. Google Search users can take advantage of AI to make calls to businesses for information like pricing and availability.



As of now, Google is testing the experimental feature with auto shops and nail salons, and it is designed to prevent users from having to place calls themselves. Businesses can opt out of the AI-based calls, and the feature does disclose that AI is being used at the beginning of a call.

To use Ask for Me, Google Search users can opt-in to Search Labs and then search for a phrase like "oil change near me" or "manicure near me" to test it out. There are capacity limits in place, so there could be a waitlist before a call can be placed.

We’re testing right now with auto shops and nail salons, to see how AI can help you connect with businesses and get things done. pic.twitter.com/inf5hhj1BS — Rose Yao (@dozenrose) January 30, 2025

Google says that the feature uses some of the underlying technology used for making restaurant reservations through the Google Search and Google Maps apps.