Netflix Brings Full-Season Download Feature to iPhone and iPad

Netflix has introduced a new "Season Download" button for iPhone and iPad users, making it possible to download an entire season of a series with a single tap for offline viewing (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The feature was previously only available to Android users. To date, Netflix subscribers using iOS or iPadOS were required to download each episode individually, which could be time-consuming. Now, full seasons can be downloaded directly from a show's display page, where the option is available next to the Share button. Subscribers can continue to manage their downloaded content through the My Netflix tab.

Netflix first introduced offline viewing in 2016. Over the years, the company expanded the feature with improvements such as Smart Downloads, which automatically replaces watched episodes with the next available installment in a series.

As part of the announcement, Netflix revealed the most-downloaded series on its platform, which include "Squid Game" seasons one and two, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "One Piece," and "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

The timing of the update coincides with Netflix's latest round of price increases. The company recently increased the cost of its premium ad-free plan to $24.99 per month, while the standard ad-free plan now costs $17.99. The ad-supported tier was raised to $7.99 per month. Subscribers on ad-free plans can store up to 100 active downloads per device, while those on ad-supported plans face stricter limits, allowing only 15 total downloads per month.