New HomePod Mini Finally Expected This Year Following 2020 Launch

It might be hard to believe, but the HomePod mini launched alongside the iPhone 12 series all the way back in November 2020. Fortunately, after more than a four-year wait, a new model is finally expected to launch later this year.



Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple is aiming to launch the new HomePod mini "toward the end of the year." According to his reporting, the speaker will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, with Wi-Fi 6E support. The current HomePod mini supports Wi-Fi 4, so Wi-Fi 6E would be an upgrade, enabling faster and more reliable Wi-Fi connectivity for Siri, music playback, and more.

While there are no other firm rumors yet, likely upgrades for the next HomePod mini include a newer "S" chip, improved sound quality, new color options, and a newer Ultra Wideband chip for a lower-latency Handoff experience. The current HomePod mini is equipped with the S5 chip, which debuted in 2019's Apple Watch Series 5.

In addition to a new HomePod mini, Apple reportedly plans to release an all-new smart home hub at some point this year. The hub is expected to feature around a 6-inch to 7-inch display that can be mounted on a wall, or attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, so the device could be similar to the HomePod mini in some ways.

The home hub is expected to support Apple Intelligence, but the next HomePod mini is not. Read our HomePod mini roundup for more details.