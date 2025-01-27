Apple Sports App for iPhone Updated With TV Broadcast Info and More

Apple today updated its Apple Sports app for the iPhone with several enhancements, including improved navigation, broadcast information for nationally-televised games in the U.S., and support for additional soccer leagues.



The release notes for version 2.4 of Apple Sports:

• The Apple Sports soccer lineup keeps getting bigger with the FA Cup, EFL Championship, and League Cup.

• Navigating between your favorites is even faster now. Swipe left or right to browse all of the leagues and teams you follow.

• Tune in to all the national games with broadcast information now available on game pages.

Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues, such as the NFL, MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, Premier League, and others. The free iPhone app is available in the App Store.