Epic Games Store Lures EU Developers With Promise to Pay Apple Fees

by

Epic Games is planning to pay the Apple fees that EU developers incur when distributing their apps through the ‌Epic Games‌ Store, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney told The Verge today.

epic games store
‌Epic Games‌ added almost 20 third-party games to its app store on iOS devices in the European Union, where alternate app stores are allowed to operate. Epic also debuted its free games program, and the company says it will pay the Core Technology Fees for iOS developers in the EU who offer their apps for free on the ‌Epic Games‌ Store.

Developers who bring their apps to the ‌Epic Games‌ Store can get their Core Technology Fee (CTF) paid for one year. The CTF is a 0.50 euro fee that developers must pay for every app install, and that fee applies to apps regardless of how they are monetized. It is worth noting that Apple offers CTF exceptions for small developers that include no CTF for a three-year period if the developer is earning under 10 million euros, plus developers that have under a million annual app installs do not pay fees to begin with. Apple also does not charge a fee for developers with a no revenue business that offer apps without monetization.

Sweeney has criticized Apple's Core Technology Fee and app distribution guidelines many times, and he told The Verge today that the CTF is "ruinous for any hopes of a competing store getting a foothold." He further said that it is "not financially viable" for ‌Epic Games‌ to pay Apple's fees longterm, but it plans to do so while it waits to see if the European Union requires Apple to further tweak its rules for third-party marketplaces under the Digital Markets Act.

‌Epic Games‌ claims that its mobile store can't attract developers because of the fees that Apple charges, with "scare screens" also driving away customers in the EU. "We won't really have app store freedom, even in Europe, and actual user choice and competition, unless the DMA is robustly enforced," Sweeney said.

The ‌Epic Games‌ Store for iOS is only available in the European Union right now because alternative app stores and distribution methods are not allowed in other countries.

Tuesday January 21, 2025 12:46 pm PST by
Read Full Article
Friday January 17, 2025 2:42 pm PST by
Read Full Article
Tuesday January 21, 2025 4:31 pm PST by
Read Full Article
Monday January 20, 2025 9:01 am PST by
Read Full Article
Sunday January 19, 2025 6:58 am PST by
Read Full Article
Wednesday January 22, 2025 2:07 am PST by
Read Full Article
Sunday January 19, 2025 8:11 am PST by
Read Full Article
Thursday January 23, 2025 7:32 am PST by
Read Full Article
Tuesday January 21, 2025 6:40 am PST by
Joshuaorange
Joshuaorange
8 minutes ago at 03:07 pm
Mr Sweeney, I want to launch and have you host for free my competing App Store on your App Store. When can we get this done?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Timo_Existencia
Timo_Existencia
4 minutes ago at 03:11 pm

I have a feeling apple is going to get a huge fee from the EU for taking a fee on free app downloads.
Because you think it costs nothing for Apple to provide the service?

My non-profit still has to pay for copies we make at Kinkos. Why should I demand free service from Apple?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos
contacos
12 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
Wow first time hearing that this App Store even launched yet
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GubbyMan
GubbyMan
5 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
I have a feeling apple is going to pay a huge fee to EU for taking a fee on free app downloads.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye
lazyrighteye
4 minutes ago at 03:11 pm
The most significant takeaway from this article is that Sweeney is still employed. How?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wbeasley
wbeasley
3 minutes ago at 03:12 pm

I have a feeling apple is going to get a huge fee from the EU for taking a fee on free app downloads.
well if EU had been clearer in their directive... there was nothing saying they couldnt charge a fee and nothing about what would be seen as a reasonable fee.

the whole thing was a sting from day one.

so how is that Alt App Store scene going?
dont hear much about what a success it is... and this story is like Epic are desperate to get other titles on there...

hard fail.
Epic loss...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
