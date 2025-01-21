Apple's AirTag 4-Pack Available for Record Low $69.99 Price on Amazon

Amazon this week has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99, down from $99.00. Amazon introduced this all-time low price earlier in January, and it's been consistently available for most of the month.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon provides an estimated late January delivery date for most residences in the United States, and you won't need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this deal. If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $22.99, which is about $3 higher compared to that option's record low price.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

