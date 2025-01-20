Apple Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Apple has updated the home page of its website to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. The page highlights some of King's most impactful quotes, and invites people to explore his legacy further through the Apple Books and Apple News apps.



Apple CEO Tim Cook also honored King in a social media post today.

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. As a result of this federal holiday, along with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later today, it is likely to be a slower day for Apple-related product news. Cook will reportedly be in attendance at Trump's inauguration, alongside many other high-profile CEOs.