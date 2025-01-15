Apple CEO Tim Cook Will Attend Trump Inauguration

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be one of several tech CEOs in attendance at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, reports Bloomberg.



Earlier this month, Cook personally donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund, and when Trump won in November, Cook sent congratulations on social media site X. Cook also visited Mar-a-Lago in December, where he had dinner with Trump.

Tech CEOs and tech companies have been lavishing Trump with money and attention since November. Google, Amazon, Meta, Uber, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Coinbase, Toyota, Ford, GM, AT&T, and more made donations to Trump's inauguration fund, and as a result, Trump has raised $200 million.

Trump has made it clear that he plans to put new tariffs in place, and Cook is likely aiming to avoid them with an exemption. During Trump's first term, Apple was able to skirt tariffs on its the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, though it had to pay some tariffs for the Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod. In 2019, Trump said Cook "made a good case" that tariffs would put Apple at a disadvantage.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Tesla's Elon Musk will also be at the inauguration.