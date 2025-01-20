AirPods 4 With ANC Drop to $164.99 on Amazon

Amazon today has one of the first notable discounts of the year on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, available for $164.99, down from $179.00. If you're looking for the AirPods 4 without ANC, they're available for $119.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00.

Regarding the AirPods 4 with ANC, today's deal is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, but it's not an all-time low price. We tracked a fairly steep discount on the AirPods 4 over the holiday season last year, but it's unlikely to reappear anytime soon, so Amazon's discount is a solid option if you're shopping for the newest AirPods right now.

In addition to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on this model, the AirPods 4 also feature a redesigned earbud for increased comfort, the H2 chip for improved audio performance, up to 30 hours of battery life, and an IP54 rating for dust, water, and sweat resistance.

