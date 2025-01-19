Apple Explains Why It Removed TikTok From the App Store in the U.S.

by

Apple on late Saturday removed TikTok from the App Store in the U.S., and it has now explained why it was required to take this action.

2024 App Store Awards
Last year, the U.S. passed a law that required Chinese company ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok due to potential national security risks, or else the platform would be banned. That law went into effect today, and companies like Apple and Google risked enormous fines if they did not remove access to TikTok and other ByteDance-owned apps.

In a support document published today, Apple said it is "obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates."

Apple removed TikTok, and other ByteDance-owned apps such as CapCut and Hypic, pursuant to the law that required them to.

"Pursuant to the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries — including TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8, and others — will no longer be available for download or updates on the App Store for users in the United States starting January 19, 2025," wrote Apple.

Apple's support document also states that foreign visitors to the U.S. may have limited access to ByteDance app functionality due to the law.

iPhone and iPad users in the U.S. who already installed TikTok can no longer use the app as of late Saturday, as TikTok has made the app "temporarily unavailable." Outside of the U.S., the app remains available on the App Store and is fully functional.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office this Monday, January 20, and he reportedly might give TikTok a 90-day reprieve on the ban. However, it is not clear if TikTok will ever be able to operate again in the U.S. under ByteDance ownership, or if it will simply be given more time to sort out American ownership.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
52 minutes ago at 07:08 am

The Chinese ban our stuff, why not tit-for-tat?
Because we're supposed to be a free country.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
36 minutes ago at 07:25 am

This is just ridiculous to see in America.
This is exactly how dictatorship established in russia — first they ban or restrict something that seems so insignificant. A bunch of people complain online but no one takes a real action.
This is how those who handle the power realize they can do basically anything. And they might do that. It might not. But do you really wanna check out where they would draw the line that won’t affect you personally? I am as a citizen of the country that allowed all of that **** to happen and then just invaded the other country. This crap escalates because these old men are this hungry.
Yeah, some of you might say it’s just an app, no big deal, there are more serious issues within the country than a ban of TikTok and you might be right. But this is how they take away your power to address the issues.
Please, take care and keep your eyes wide open!
So the American government cannot take action to prevent a foreign adversary from conducting a honeypot operation on American citizens and then using that data to conduct psychological warfare?

TikTok is the online version of a white van with free candy painted on the outside. Free candy sounds great and people like free candy but then don't like what actually comes next.

China does not have the military dominance to take on the US 1v1. They can and are very good at the new type of warfare that is emerging. Its psychological and its going to be very bad.

China is actively preparing to take Taiwan in the next 2-4 years. Their preparations for this are very transparent for anyone paying attention.

When this eventually happens, they are going to have to wage an information warfare too.

The fact that they have a direct connection to a big portion of the American youth is very frightening.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PowerButton Avatar
PowerButton
58 minutes ago at 07:03 am
What will all the kids do now over the weekend? ?‍♂️
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GfPQqmcRKUvP Avatar
GfPQqmcRKUvP
33 minutes ago at 07:28 am

This is just ridiculous to see in America.
This is exactly how dictatorship established in russia — first they ban or restrict something that seems so insignificant. A bunch of people complain online but no one takes a real action.
This is how those who handle the power realize they can do basically anything. And they might do that. It might not. But do you really wanna check out where they would draw the line that won’t affect you personally? I am as a citizen of the country that allowed all of that **** to happen and then just invaded the other country. This crap escalates because these old men are this hungry.
Yeah, some of you might say it’s just an app, no big deal, there are more serious issues within the country than a ban of TikTok and you might be right. But this is how they take away your power to address the issues.
Please, take care and keep your eyes wide open!
I totally disagree. This is not about stifling free speech or taking away our power. We are free to discuss any controversial issue we wish on any other social media platform except for the one that is essentially directly controlled by a geopolitical adversary. The US government does not directly control the algorithms on X or Facebook or tell us what we can and can’t talk about or learn about. Period. That is a huge difference. The CCP censors dissent and there is no concept of freedom of speech for their own citizens - you think they’re hands off (or will be hands-off forever) with something as powerful as TikTok for their geopolitical adversaries?

ByteDance is controlled by the CCP and giving them the power to tweak algorithms that apply to the information consumption of more than 100m Americans is a power that is unacceptable to hand over to a foreign government. We can buy their manufactured goods and they can buy our soybeans. Allowing them the power to determine the nature of our political and social discourse is reckless.

If you don’t believe that ByteDance is directly controlled by the CCP you can check out their AI they’ve tampered with (willingly or by force) that they put in an ereader.

[MEDIA=reddit]ereader/comments/1hlxzs4/boox_now_ships_with_a_chinese_propaganda_ai[/MEDIA]

If you think the extent of the CCP’s power is influencing an AI put in a niche ereader and not the social media network that has a generation of American teens hooked I have a bridge to sell you.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazapple Avatar
icanhazapple
58 minutes ago at 07:03 am
No matter what country you live in - you are the product. You are the stock that is farmed for others economic benefit.

In China this benefit is managed by the political elite. In the US, this is managed by a kleptocratic alliance between the political and business elite.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
54 minutes ago at 07:06 am
The cool kids have all moved to Rednote/Xiaohongshu already ?

Will that get banned someday too? The cat and mouse game continues. ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
