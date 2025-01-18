Best Buy Kicks Off Weekend Sale With Sitewide Discounts on iPads, MacBooks, TVs, and More
Best Buy is hosting a new weekend sale that includes a few solid deals on iPads and MacBooks. There's also plenty of non-Apple discounts during the event, with big savings on TVs, smart home products, video games, and more.
iPads
The best Apple-related deals during the Best Buy sale include the 10th generation iPad at $279.00 ($70 off) and iPad mini 7 at $399.00 ($100 off). You'll find a few other configurations of each model on sale, including cellular devices.
- 10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) - $279.00 ($70 off)
- 10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) - $429.00 ($70 off)
- iPad mini 7 (128GB Wi-Fi) - $399.00 ($100 off)
- iPad mini 7 (256GB Wi-Fi) - $499.00 ($100 off)
MacBooks
You can also find an all-time low price on the M2 13-inch MacBook Air for $799.00 ($200 off), and the newer M3 13-inch MacBook Air for $899.00 ($200 off). For MacBook Pros, there are low prices across nearly every model of the 2024 MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes at Best Buy this weekend.
MacBook Air
- M2 13-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM, 256GB) - $799.00 ($200 off)
- M3 13-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM, 256GB) - $899.00 ($200 off)
- M3 15-inch MacBook Air (16GB RAM, 256GB) - $1,099.00 ($200 off)
14-inch MacBook Pro
- M4 10-Core/16GB RAM/512GB - $1,449.00 ($150 off)
- M4 10-Core/16GB RAM/1TB - $1,599.00 ($200 off)
- M4 10-Core/24GB RAM/1TB - $1,799.00 ($200 off)
- M4 Pro 12-Core/24GB RAM/512GB - $1,799.00 ($200 off)
- M4 Pro 14-Core/24GB RAM/1TB - $2,179.00 ($220 off)
- M4 Max 14-Core/36GB RAM/1TB - $2,899.00 ($300 off)
16-inch MacBook Pro
- M4 Pro 14-Core/24GB RAM/512GB - $2,249.00 ($250 off)
- M4 Pro 14-Core/48GB RAM/512GB - $2,634.00 ($265 off)
- M4 Max 14-Core/36GB RAM/1TB - $3,149.00 ($350 off)
- M4 Max 16-Core/48GB RAM/1TB - $3,599.00 ($400 off)
TVs
- 50-inch Roku 4K Smart TV - $229.99 ($70 off)
- 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV - $359.99 ($20 off)
- 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $599.99 ($100 off)
- 75-inch Hisense 4K UHD QLED Google TV - $799.99 ($400 off)
- 86-inch LG 4K LED Smart TV - $899.99 ($250 off)
- 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,499.99 ($300 off)
- 77-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED Google TV - $2,499.99 ($500 off)
