Best Buy Kicks Off Weekend Sale With Sitewide Discounts on iPads, MacBooks, TVs, and More

Best Buy is hosting a new weekend sale that includes a few solid deals on iPads and MacBooks. There's also plenty of non-Apple discounts during the event, with big savings on TVs, smart home products, video games, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPads

The best Apple-related deals during the Best Buy sale include the 10th generation iPad at $279.00 ($70 off) and iPad mini 7 at $399.00 ($100 off). You'll find a few other configurations of each model on sale, including cellular devices.

MacBooks



You can also find an all-time low price on the M2 13-inch MacBook Air for $799.00 ($200 off), and the newer M3 13-inch MacBook Air for $899.00 ($200 off). For MacBook Pros, there are low prices across nearly every model of the 2024 MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes at Best Buy this weekend.

MacBook Air

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

TVs

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.