Disney World and Disneyland Rolling Out Food Order Tracking on iPhone's Lock Screen

Disney today announced that it is rolling out support for the Live Activities feature on iPhones for mobile food and beverage orders at its two big U.S. parks.



The feature started rolling out today at select mobile order locations across Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, the company said. Where available, the feature allows you to track the status of your mobile order on the iPhone's Lock Screen or in the Dynamic Island, without needing to open the My Disney Experience or Disneyland apps.

You can tap the "I'm Here, Prepare My Order" button to have your order freshly prepared, and view your order number, order status, and pickup location.

Live Activities are available on the Lock Screen on all iPhone models that are updated to iOS 16.1 or later, while the Dynamic Island is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models, all iPhone 15 models, and all iPhone 16 models. You may also need to ensure that your My Disney Experience or Disneyland app is updated to the latest version.