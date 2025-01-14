ChatGPT Gains Support for Reminders and Tasks

OpenAI today said that it added a new "Tasks" beta feature to ChatGPT, allowing ChatGPT to provide reminders for upcoming tasks. The feature supports one-time reminders or recurring actions, with users able to use conversational language to set up notifications for tasks.



ChatGPT is able to do things like send a weekly global news briefing, provide a daily 15-minute workout, set reminders for completing a task like language practice, send a daily joke, create a meal plan each evening, provide reminders about upcoming events like birthdays, and more.

Today we’re rolling out a beta version of tasks—a new way to ask ChatGPT to do things for you at a future time. Whether it's one-time reminders or recurring actions, tell ChatGPT what you need and when, and it will automatically take care of it. pic.twitter.com/7lgvsPehHv — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 14, 2025

Reminders can be created in chat or through the tasks page under the profile menu, though the "4o with scheduled tasks" model needs to be selected. The new model is still rolling out to subscribers.

At the current time, Tasks is available to Plus, Pro, and Teams subscribers in a beta capacity, and in the future, it will be available to everyone with a ChatGPT account.