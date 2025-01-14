Apple Store Plans in Florida Go Beyond New Miami Worldcenter Location

Apple recently announced that it will be opening an all-new retail store at the Miami Worldcenter complex on Friday, January 24.

A pre-construction render of Apple Miami Worldcenter A pre-construction render of Apple Miami Worldcenter

We have since learned that Apple's retail store plans in Florida go slightly beyond that. In early December, the company closed its store at The Galleria shopping mall in Fort Lauderdale, and opened a new store across the hall from it. We have confirmed that the new store is a temporary location, meaning that the original store is likely undergoing renovations and will eventually reopen with a modernized design.

"We've moved, but let's stay close," says the page for Apple The Galleria. "Visit us in our new location just across the hall."

We do not know when the original store will reopen.

Apple Store news isn't always especially interesting, but at least Apple released a special iPhone, iPad, and Mac wallpaper for the upcoming Miami Worldcenter location. And for an upcoming store in China, there is even a special Apple Watch face.