Apple Vision Pro to Support NVIDIA's 'GeForce NOW' Cloud Gaming Service via Safari
The Apple Vision Pro headset will soon support NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform, the company today announced.
NVIDIA announced at CES 2025 that it is collaborating with Apple to bring GeForce NOW to the Vision Pro using Safari, with updates to the platform expected to roll out later this month. This will enable users to access AAA titles with the power of NVIDIA's RTX technologies that leverage technologies like ray tracing and DLSS.
Apple Vision Pro owners will gain access to NVIDIA's extensive library of over 2,100 supported titles via the cloud, including upcoming AAA games such as Avowed and DOOM: The Dark Ages, without the need for local processing or a downloaded library. Using Safari eliminates the need for a Progressive Web App (PWA) installation, which has previously been a requirement on other Apple platforms.
GeForce NOW support on the Apple Vision Pro is set to debut later this month, with the rollout of GeForce NOW app version 2.0.70. Users will be able to stream games through Safari on the Vision Pro by navigating to the platform's website, play.geforcenow.com, once the update becomes available. In addition to the Vision Pro, GeForce NOW will soon support other mixed-reality headsets, including the Meta Quest 3 and Pico devices.
