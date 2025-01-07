Nanoleaf Launches LED Light Therapy Face Mask, Floor Lamp, Lightstrips and More

by

Nanoleaf, known for its popular HomeKit-connected light panels, today announced the launch of several new Nanoleaf devices and an expansion into a new product category.

nanoleaf face mask leds
The new Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask is a skincare device that uses LEDs to deliver Near Infrared Light (NIR) to treat skin concerns that include fine lines, acne, and uneven skin tone. Along with red light, which studies have suggested can help with skin firming, Nanoleaf's mask also provides light in other colors that include blue, white, cyan, green, and yellow.

There are seven modes that Nanoleaf says target specific skin concerns, with the mask designed to ergonomically fit the contours of the face. The LED Light Therapy Mask is priced at $150 and it can be pre-ordered from the Nanoleaf website starting today.

nanoleaf face mask on
Nanoleaf's new $100 Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp has a design similar to the Hue Signe. Like the Nanoleaf light panels, the Floor Lamp connects to the Nanoleaf app and to HomeKit over Matter. It supports more than 16 million colors and offers music syncing and color gradients with Nanoleaf's in-app scenes.

nanoleaf floor lamp
The Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp can be pre-ordered from the Nanoleaf website today.

For PC users and TV owners, Nanoleaf has two new lightstrips that can better fit onto the contours of a screen. A zig-zag design allows it to fit correctly around corners, and the design is more flexible and bendable. The PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip can mirror the colors of games and movies for a dynamic watching experience (no Mac compatibility), and the same is true of the 4D V2 when it's connected to a TV.

nanoleaf light strip
With the 4D V2, there is an included camera that picks up the colors on the screen to change the color of the lightstrip in real-time. Both the PC Lightstrip and the 4D V2 for TVs will launch in the second quarter of 2025.

nanoleaf tv light strip
Along with these new devices, Nanoleaf announced Nanoleaf Premium, a software subscription service that is designed for the Nanoleaf Desktop app that works with PCs. Nanoleaf Premium includes Orchestrator for detecting specific songs and creating animations tailored to each track, and it offers Scenescapes, a feature that combines lighting effects and soothing sounds. Nanoleaf Premium is available today and it is priced at $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year.

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:45 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states and territories offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in...
Read Full Article147 comments
Generic iOS 18

Here's What's New in iOS 18.3 So Far

Friday January 3, 2025 11:58 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

iPhone 17 Air's Thickness and Price Range Revealed in New Report

Friday January 3, 2025 7:16 am PST by
Apple is widely rumored to be planning an ultra-thin iPhone 17 model for release later this year, and a new report offers a few purported details. South Korea's Sisa Journal today reported that Apple is aiming for the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" to be 6.25mm thick. If that measurement ends up being accurate, the device would become the thinnest iPhone ever, topping the current 6.9mm record set ...
Read Full Article244 comments
MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple

New MacBook Air Models Coming Soon With These Rumored Features

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
One of Apple's first product announcements of 2025 will likely be updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip. Below, we recap rumors about the next MacBook Air models. New Features Expected The new MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple already updated the MacBook...
Read Full Article69 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Monday January 6, 2025 10:07 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1...
Read Full Article77 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Here's What's Changing With Siri in 2025

Friday January 3, 2025 2:52 pm PST by
Apple started making Siri more capable with Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2, but there are additional Siri updates that are set to come in 2025 with iOS 18 and iOS 19. By this time next year, Siri should be much smarter, if Apple's planned changes live up to what the company says is coming. Features Coming in iOS 18 The best new Siri features haven't been added yet,...
Read Full Article121 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Rectangle Slimmer Feature 1

iPhone 17 Said to Feature More Seamless Camera Bump Design

Monday January 6, 2025 2:56 am PST by
The design of this year's next-generation iPhone 17 will allegedly feature a smoother transition between the edges of the device and the back cover, owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process. That's according to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital. In a post on Monday, the Chinese leaker claimed that suppliers say the iPhone 17 is adopting a "process...
Read Full Article63 comments
maxresdefault

Review: Apple's M4 Mac Mini is the Best Desktop Mac

Friday January 3, 2025 10:47 am PST by
Apple refreshed the Mac mini back in November, adding M4 chips and increasing the base memory. We did a hands-on impressions video at the time, but we thought we'd follow that up with a more in-depth review now that we've had more time to spend with Apple's cheapest desktop machine. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced starting at $599, the Mac mini offers the...
Read Full Article156 comments

Top Rated Comments

AgeOfSpiracles Avatar
AgeOfSpiracles
15 minutes ago at 09:01 am
My middle aged man brain was shocked to learn that red light therapy isn't just straight BS.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
14 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Tell me you didn't think of this.

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
joshwithachance Avatar
joshwithachance
11 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Prices are pretty reasonable, especially for the LED mask...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iFunk Avatar
iFunk
9 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Comment section about to be lit ?

My only question is will this fit over the Apple Vision Pro when it is being used?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Antes Avatar
Antes
7 minutes ago at 09:08 am
As awkward (and somewhat sinister) as it looks, red light therapy is actually effective. $150 for that mask is a better deal than the Therabody vibrating one for $400.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
12 minutes ago at 09:04 am



what have we become
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments