Nanoleaf Launches LED Light Therapy Face Mask, Floor Lamp, Lightstrips and More

Nanoleaf, known for its popular HomeKit-connected light panels, today announced the launch of several new Nanoleaf devices and an expansion into a new product category.



The new Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask is a skincare device that uses LEDs to deliver Near Infrared Light (NIR) to treat skin concerns that include fine lines, acne, and uneven skin tone. Along with red light, which studies have suggested can help with skin firming, Nanoleaf's mask also provides light in other colors that include blue, white, cyan, green, and yellow.

There are seven modes that Nanoleaf says target specific skin concerns, with the mask designed to ergonomically fit the contours of the face. The LED Light Therapy Mask is priced at $150 and it can be pre-ordered from the Nanoleaf website starting today.



Nanoleaf's new $100 Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp has a design similar to the Hue Signe. Like the Nanoleaf light panels, the Floor Lamp connects to the Nanoleaf app and to HomeKit over Matter. It supports more than 16 million colors and offers music syncing and color gradients with Nanoleaf's in-app scenes.



The Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp can be pre-ordered from the Nanoleaf website today.

For PC users and TV owners, Nanoleaf has two new lightstrips that can better fit onto the contours of a screen. A zig-zag design allows it to fit correctly around corners, and the design is more flexible and bendable. The PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip can mirror the colors of games and movies for a dynamic watching experience (no Mac compatibility), and the same is true of the 4D V2 when it's connected to a TV.



With the 4D V2, there is an included camera that picks up the colors on the screen to change the color of the lightstrip in real-time. Both the PC Lightstrip and the 4D V2 for TVs will launch in the second quarter of 2025.



Along with these new devices, Nanoleaf announced Nanoleaf Premium, a software subscription service that is designed for the Nanoleaf Desktop app that works with PCs. Nanoleaf Premium includes Orchestrator for detecting specific songs and creating animations tailored to each track, and it offers Scenescapes, a feature that combines lighting effects and soothing sounds. Nanoleaf Premium is available today and it is priced at $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year.