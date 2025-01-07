Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Sequoia 15.3 to Developers

Apple today provided developers with the second beta of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.3 update, with the second beta coming three weeks after Apple released the first beta.



Registered developers can opt-in to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3 brings Genmoji to the Mac, a feature that was previously limited to the iPhone and iPad. With ‌Genmoji‌, Mac users can create custom characters with a text-based prompt, similar to how Image Playground works.

‌Genmoji‌ characters behave just like emoji on devices running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, ‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌ 15.1 and later, but on earlier versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and Android devices, ‌Genmoji‌ are sent as images. ‌Genmoji‌ can be added from the emoji interface, and image generation is done on-device.

All macs with an Apple silicon chip support ‌Genmoji‌ and other Apple Intelligence features.