New Schlage Smart Lock Supports Apple's iOS 18 Hands-Free Unlocking With UWB

by

Schlage today unveiled a new Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt that's able to connect to smart home platforms like HomeKit using Matter-over-Thread. The device has no key hole as it is exclusively designed to be unlocked with a smartphone.

schlage uwb door lock
The Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt supports hands-free unlocking over NFC and it integrates Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology. The lock is able to unlock right when a user reaches their door by measuring distance, speed, and trajectory with UWB.

Schlage's lock will be one of the first to support hands-free unlocking using the Ultra Wideband chip in the iPhone. Apple added an "Express Mode" hands-free unlocking feature to iOS 18, but it requires smart locks to have a UWB chip and there are no locks on the market with the functionality as of right now.

The lock also supports tap to unlock over NFC and it includes a keypad for access with an entry code.

To go along with the Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt, Schlage is working on a new Schlage Home app that has a more user-friendly interface and allows for remote lock management.

Schlage has not provided pricing for the Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt, but it will be available for purchase later in 2025.

Tags: CES 2025, HomeKit Guide

