Bird Buddy Launches 'Wonder' Camera for Watching Insects

The creators of Bird Buddy, a camera-equipped bird feeder, today showed off two products that are designed for watching insects, flowers, birds, and other flora and fauna.



Under a new "Wonder" brand, Bird Buddy's creators have introduced the Petal camera and Wonder Blocks, which are designed to "capture wondrous moments of nature" in a backyard.



Petal is described as a versatile, biomorphic camera that takes images and video, much like the Bird Buddy. Captured photos are sent to an app and can be viewed on the iPhone. A built-in AI feature called Nature Intelligence interprets the "sights and sounds of nature," to show birds hatching, butterflies flitting by, bees visiting flowers, and more.



The camera has a flexible stem and universal clip so it can be positioned anywhere outdoors, and it can be purchased with an optional solar roof.

Wonder Blocks are designed to be used alongside Petal, and can be used to create habitats for wildlife. With a pedestal base, users can personalize Wonder Blocks with plants, seed trays, bee hotels, bug hotels, and a butterfly feeder.

The Petal camera and Wonder Blocks will be available as part of a Kickstarter campaign in spring 2025.