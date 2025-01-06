Birdfy Debuts Camera-Equipped Bird Bath and Multi-Camera Bird Feeder

Birdfy, a company that makes smart cameras for bird watching, today introduced several updated products that give bird lovers new, more advanced views of the birds in their yard.



The Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo is an upgrade to the current Birdfy feeder options, offering a three-lens camera setup that can capture visiting birds from multiple angles, rather than just a single angle. The Birdfy camera connects to Wi-Fi and images that are captured are sent to an iPhone app for viewing anywhere. The app is able to identify and catalog different bird species, providing real-time notifications when there are visits.

There's a dual-lens front camera able to capture wide-angle views and bird portraits, and a side camera that provides another angle. The cameras offer 1080p quality with auto-tracking and full color night vision.

Birdfy's new multi-camera feeder is made from recycled ABS plastic for durability, and it has a solar panel that allows it to be placed anywhere in the yard without needing to be regularly recharged. IP66 waterproofing keeps it safe even in rain.

There's also a Birdfy Bath Pro, which provides a water source for birds while also capturing images of birds bathing and playing. There's a wide-angle camera that can take photos and video clips, and the lens is able to zoom in to take close-up portraits. An integrated solar panel allows for a continuous power source, and there's an optional stand that can be purchased.



For hummingbird fans, there's a new Hum Feeder, a more compact, lightweight, and affordable version of the company's original hummingbird feeder. The Hum Feeder has a flower-shaped design with a swivel feeding port, a 14oz nectar capacity, and a built-in 1080p camera.

The Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo is priced at $360 and it is available for pre-order now. It is set to be delivered to customers starting on January 22. The Birdfy Bath Pro is priced at $200, and it is also available for pre-order with orders set to arrive in March 2025.