Birdfy Debuts Camera-Equipped Bird Bath and Multi-Camera Bird Feeder

by

Birdfy, a company that makes smart cameras for bird watching, today introduced several updated products that give bird lovers new, more advanced views of the birds in their yard.

birdfy duo camera feeder
The Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo is an upgrade to the current Birdfy feeder options, offering a three-lens camera setup that can capture visiting birds from multiple angles, rather than just a single angle. The Birdfy camera connects to Wi-Fi and images that are captured are sent to an iPhone app for viewing anywhere. The app is able to identify and catalog different bird species, providing real-time notifications when there are visits.

There's a dual-lens front camera able to capture wide-angle views and bird portraits, and a side camera that provides another angle. The cameras offer 1080p quality with auto-tracking and full color night vision.

Birdfy's new multi-camera feeder is made from recycled ABS plastic for durability, and it has a solar panel that allows it to be placed anywhere in the yard without needing to be regularly recharged. IP66 waterproofing keeps it safe even in rain.

There's also a Birdfy Bath Pro, which provides a water source for birds while also capturing images of birds bathing and playing. There's a wide-angle camera that can take photos and video clips, and the lens is able to zoom in to take close-up portraits. An integrated solar panel allows for a continuous power source, and there's an optional stand that can be purchased.

birdfy bird bath
For hummingbird fans, there's a new Hum Feeder, a more compact, lightweight, and affordable version of the company's original hummingbird feeder. The Hum Feeder has a flower-shaped design with a swivel feeding port, a 14oz nectar capacity, and a built-in 1080p camera.

The Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo is priced at $360 and it is available for pre-order now. It is set to be delivered to customers starting on January 22. The Birdfy Bath Pro is priced at $200, and it is also available for pre-order with orders set to arrive in March 2025.

sw1tcher
sw1tcher
7 minutes ago at 05:38 pm

The Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo is priced at $360 and it is available for pre-order now. It is set to be delivered to customers starting on January 22. The Birdfy Bath Pro is priced at $200, and it is also available for pre-order with orders set to arrive in March 2025.
A bird feeder for $360? This company is Robin you blind.

It's such a niche product. How long will they be around for? Buyers may Egret ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egret') their purchase.
