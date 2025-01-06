Aqara Unveils New HomeKit-Compatible Panels, Sensors, and More

by

Aqara has announced a new lineup of smart home devices at CES 2025, emphasizing tighter integration with Apple HomeKit and the Matter protocol.

Aqara CES 2025 nw fi
The flagship Panel Hub S1 Plus features a 6.9-inch touchscreen and dual-band Wi-Fi, enabling centralized management of up to two wired light fixtures. As a Zigbee hub and Matter bridge, the device simplifies the integration of Aqara's Zigbee accessories with ‌HomeKit‌ and third-party Matter-compatible devices. The panel also supports real-time camera streaming, including footage from Aqara's doorbells.

The new Touchscreen Dial V1 builds upon the Panel Hub S1 Plus's capabilities by introducing a rotary dial and a smaller 1.32-inch round display. It allows for granular control of both wired lights and connected smart devices while maintaining compatibility with Apple ‌HomeKit‌ and Thread.

The Doorbell Camera Hub G410 introduces several notable upgrades, including a 2K resolution sensor for sharper video, a 176-degree field of view, and built-in mmWave presence detection to reduce false alerts. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Thread, and HomeKit Secure Video, as well as options for secure storage via iCloud, local microSD, or NAS. It supports both battery-powered and wired setups.

The Presence Multisensor FP300 combines PIR, ambient sensing, and mmWave technology to accurately detect human presence while monitoring light, temperature, and humidity. Similarly, the Climate Sensor W100 provides precise monitoring of temperature and humidity, with an e-ink display for secondary data and additional buttons for smart device control. Both sensors support Thread and Matter.

The company also introduced the Light Switch H2 and the Dimmer Switch H2 with Thread and Zigbee support. They are designed to accommodate a wider range of home wiring configurations, including setups without a neutral wire. Thread compatibility ensures faster response times and more reliable connectivity, particularly in ‌HomeKit‌ environments where Thread is already widely utilized.

The first wave of products, including the Panel Hub S1 Plus (EU version) and Touchscreen Dial V1 (EU version), are set to launch this month, with additional models and U.S. versions rolling out throughout 2025.

Tags: Aqara, CES 2025, HomeKit Guide, HomeKit Secure Video

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:45 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states and territories offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in...
Read Full Article139 comments
MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple

New MacBook Air Models Coming Soon With These Rumored Features

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
One of Apple's first product announcements of 2025 will likely be updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip. Below, we recap rumors about the next MacBook Air models. New Features Expected The new MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple already updated the MacBook...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

iPhone 17 Air's Thickness and Price Range Revealed in New Report

Friday January 3, 2025 7:16 am PST by
Apple is widely rumored to be planning an ultra-thin iPhone 17 model for release later this year, and a new report offers a few purported details. South Korea's Sisa Journal today reported that Apple is aiming for the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" to be 6.25mm thick. If that measurement ends up being accurate, the device would become the thinnest iPhone ever, topping the current 6.9mm record set ...
Read Full Article244 comments
Generic iOS 18

Here's What's New in iOS 18.3 So Far

Friday January 3, 2025 11:58 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Here's What's Changing With Siri in 2025

Friday January 3, 2025 2:52 pm PST by
Apple started making Siri more capable with Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2, but there are additional Siri updates that are set to come in 2025 with iOS 18 and iOS 19. By this time next year, Siri should be much smarter, if Apple's planned changes live up to what the company says is coming. Features Coming in iOS 18 The best new Siri features haven't been added yet,...
Read Full Article113 comments
Tim Cook MacBook

Apple CEO Tim Cook Donating $1 Million to Trump's Inaugural Fund

Friday January 3, 2025 1:27 pm PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook plans to donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund, reports Axios. The donation will be a personal donation directly from Cook rather than a donation from Apple. Following Trump's win, Cook congratulated him on social media site X, and in December, Cook had dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Cook aimed to maintain a relationship with Trump during Trump's first...
Read Full Article700 comments
maxresdefault

Review: Apple's M4 Mac Mini is the Best Desktop Mac

Friday January 3, 2025 10:47 am PST by
Apple refreshed the Mac mini back in November, adding M4 chips and increasing the base memory. We did a hands-on impressions video at the time, but we thought we'd follow that up with a more in-depth review now that we've had more time to spend with Apple's cheapest desktop machine. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced starting at $599, the Mac mini offers the...
Read Full Article153 comments
apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro May Now Be Out of Production

Tuesday December 31, 2024 2:00 pm PST by
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year. In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Read Full Article390 comments

Top Rated Comments

HJM.NL Avatar
HJM.NL
27 minutes ago at 08:04 am
Nice to see some new things coming with matter and supporting HomeKit. The doorbell looks nice on the photo. I currently use Netatmo doorbell but it’s a nightmare with Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slix Avatar
Slix
1 minute ago at 08:30 am
Love to see more Matter and Thread HomeKit things coming. I have the 1st generation doorbell from Aqara and it's really good already. I wish we knew prices for these upcoming products to know if it's worth waiting, or trying to get the current ones on sale or something.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments