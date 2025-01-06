Aqara Unveils New HomeKit-Compatible Panels, Sensors, and More

Aqara has announced a new lineup of smart home devices at CES 2025, emphasizing tighter integration with Apple HomeKit and the Matter protocol.



The flagship Panel Hub S1 Plus features a 6.9-inch touchscreen and dual-band Wi-Fi, enabling centralized management of up to two wired light fixtures. As a Zigbee hub and Matter bridge, the device simplifies the integration of Aqara's Zigbee accessories with ‌HomeKit‌ and third-party Matter-compatible devices. The panel also supports real-time camera streaming, including footage from Aqara's doorbells.

The new Touchscreen Dial V1 builds upon the Panel Hub S1 Plus's capabilities by introducing a rotary dial and a smaller 1.32-inch round display. It allows for granular control of both wired lights and connected smart devices while maintaining compatibility with Apple ‌HomeKit‌ and Thread.

The Doorbell Camera Hub G410 introduces several notable upgrades, including a 2K resolution sensor for sharper video, a 176-degree field of view, and built-in mmWave presence detection to reduce false alerts. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Thread, and HomeKit Secure Video, as well as options for secure storage via iCloud, local microSD, or NAS. It supports both battery-powered and wired setups.

The Presence Multisensor FP300 combines PIR, ambient sensing, and mmWave technology to accurately detect human presence while monitoring light, temperature, and humidity. Similarly, the Climate Sensor W100 provides precise monitoring of temperature and humidity, with an e-ink display for secondary data and additional buttons for smart device control. Both sensors support Thread and Matter.

The company also introduced the Light Switch H2 and the Dimmer Switch H2 with Thread and Zigbee support. They are designed to accommodate a wider range of home wiring configurations, including setups without a neutral wire. Thread compatibility ensures faster response times and more reliable connectivity, particularly in ‌HomeKit‌ environments where Thread is already widely utilized.

The first wave of products, including the Panel Hub S1 Plus (EU version) and Touchscreen Dial V1 (EU version), are set to launch this month, with additional models and U.S. versions rolling out throughout 2025.