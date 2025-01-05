CES 2025: Lutron Debuts HomeKit-Compatible Caséta Smart Shades

Lutron today announced the launch of new Caséta Smart Shades that are able to integrate with HomeKit and other smart home platforms. Priced at $399, the Caséta shades can be controlled using schedules, in-wall controls, remotes, the Lutron app, the Home app, or Siri voice commands.



These are the first smart shades that are available under the Caséta brand, and they are more affordable than Lutron's prior smart shade options. Lutron says that the Caséta shades have been designed to move quietly in near-perfect unison and have been tested to perform for more than 10 years.

Caséta Smart Shades can be used with Caséta lights and smart switches to control natural light alongside light from lamps and overhead fixtures. The shades come in roller or honeycomb styles and can be purchased in white or gray.

All shades up to 48 inches wide and 80 inches high are $399, with larger custom sizes in widths up to 96 inches and lengths up to 104 inches are available at an extra cost. There's also an option to add blackout functionality for an additional $30.

The Caséta Smart Shades will begin shipping in February 2025.