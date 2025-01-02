RIP, Apple Watch Series 4
It's nearly the end of the road for the Apple Watch Series 4, which was added to Apple's public-facing vintage products list today.
All aluminum and stainless steel 40mm and 44mm models of the Apple Watch Series 4 are now considered vintage worldwide. Apple considers a device to be vintage once five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers may offer repairs for vintage devices if parts remain available.
Apple Watch Series 4 models launched in 2018, ushering in a major new design with a thinner case and a 30% larger display than before.
Apple also added the final 15-inch MacBook Pro model to the vintage products list today. This particular model launched in May 2019, and it was pretty quickly succeeded by the first 16-inch MacBook Pro in November of that year.
