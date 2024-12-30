Apple Honors Jimmy Carter With Homepage Tribute
Apple today updated its homepage to honor former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away yesterday at the age of 100.
The longest-lived president in U.S. history, Carter served in the position from 1977 to 1981 and was known for redefining the post-presidency with his focus on human rights and diplomacy through the Carter Center, for which he won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Carter was also a prominent advocate for and participant in the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.
Apple CEO Tim Cook
also honored Carter in a tweet on Sunday.
