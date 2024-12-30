Apple Honors Jimmy Carter With Homepage Tribute

Apple today updated its homepage to honor former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away yesterday at the age of 100.



The longest-lived president in U.S. history, Carter served in the position from 1977 to 1981 and was known for redefining the post-presidency with his focus on human rights and diplomacy through the Carter Center, for which he won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Carter was also a prominent advocate for and participant in the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.

Today, we honor President Carter’s lifetime of service and his commitment to leaving the world better than he found it. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cXl99kT7lr — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 29, 2024