Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirTag 4-Pack Hits Low $69.99 Price, Plus Deals on Apple Watch and More

Christmas has come to an end, and with it many of the season's biggest discounts have expired. However, you can still find some great deals on Apple products today, including an all-time low price on the AirTag 4-Pack, as well as some solid deals on Apple Watch and MacBook Air.

Accessories

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack returned to its all-time low price of $69.99 about a week ago on Amazon, and it's still there even after the Christmas holiday has ended. If you're planning to travel a lot in 2025, this is a great accessory to pick up, especially at this price.



AirPods

Although not record low prices, if you didn't get the pair of AirPods you asked for over the holidays, Amazon has some solid second-best prices on AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 this week.



iPad

Best Buy still has a good second-best price on the popular 10th generation iPad, available for $279.00 in multiple colors, down from $349.00.



Apple Watch

Amazon has quite a few Apple Watch discounts to help with your New Year's resolutions, including the Apple Watch SE for $189.99 and Series 10 models starting at $349.00.



MacBook Air

Finally, Amazon has a few models of Apple's 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $200 off, with prices starting at $1,099.00 for the 16GB RAM model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.