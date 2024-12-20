ChatGPT for Mac Can Now Read Your Apple Notes – Here's How

OpenAI has expanded the capabilities of its ChatGPT app for macOS, adding support for Apple Notes and a range of popular third-party apps. The update builds on last month's release that introduced the ability to read on-screen content from select Mac apps.



This expansion should broaden ChatGPT's utility for both casual users and developers using macOS, as the AI assistant can now interact with content in Apple Notes, Notion, and Quip, alongside numerous development environments including BBEdit, Android Studio, and various JetBrains IDEs.

For developers, the update also adds support for additional IDEs including VSCode forks (VSCodium, Cursor, WindSurf) and terminal apps like Prompt and Warp. The AI can analyze code from multiple apps simultaneously, offering suggestions for improvements without manual copy-pasting.

OpenAI says that users maintain full control over which apps ChatGPT can access, and all data handling follows the same OpenAI privacy protocols as the app's regular conversation history. The expanded app integration feature remains exclusive to paid subscribers, including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users.



To get ChatGPT working with apps, enable the Work with Apps option in ChatGPT ➝ Settings and allow the necessary permissions via Manage Apps. Then you can access ChatGPT within supported apps in the following way:

With ChatGPT open, open a supported app (such as Apple Notes). Press Option + Shift + 1 to invoke the ChatGPT bar. Type queries or use advanced voice mode for hands-free interaction.

The advanced voice mode is especially useful in this context, since it allows you to speak handsfree to ChatGPT and get suggestions or modifications to your on-screen content. OpenAI recently demonstrated the feature using a holiday party planning scenario, where ChatGPT provided song recommendations and party ideas using a Santa voice persona.

The ChatGPT app for macOS is available for download from OpenAI's website.