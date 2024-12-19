Apple Stops Signing iOS 18.1.1, Downgrading No Longer an Option

by

Apple has stopped signing iOS 18.1.1, preventing iPhone users who have upgraded to iOS 18.2 from downgrading to that version of iOS. Apple released iOS 18.2 a week ago on December 11.

ios 18 1 1 security
Apple often stops signing an older version of iOS, usually within a week or two after a new version is released. When an update is no longer signed, it can't be installed on an ‌iPhone‌ due to a server-side software verification check.

This policy encourages users to keep their operating systems up to date, ensuring they have the latest security enhancements. Apple also stopped signing iOS 17.7.2 on Wednesday.

The iOS 18.1.1 update provided important security fixes, but no other notable changes. In contrast, the iOS 18.2 update brought several new Apple Intelligence features to compatible iPhones. You can find all the details in our comprehensive guide.

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
28 minutes ago at 04:47 am
Thankfully I was able to go back to iPadOS 17 on my iPad Air 4 by using an iOS 17 beta that was still being signed for some reason because it got unreasonable slow on iPadOS 18.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BornAgainMac Avatar
BornAgainMac
19 minutes ago at 04:57 am
The only time I wanted to downgrade was to save some 32-bit apps and games that had no other equivalent available and the developer ghosted.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments