Apple Releases iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 With Security Fixes
Apple today released iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that debuted earlier in September. iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 come three weeks after the launch of iOS 18.1.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 17.7.2 for devices that are still running iOS 17.
According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 18.1.1 update provides important security fixes. It is recommended for all users.
For more on the features available in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, we have a dedicated roundup.
