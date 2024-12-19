Apple's 10th Gen iPad Returns to Black Friday Price of $249.99 ($99 Off)
Amazon has brought back the all-time low Black Friday price on Apple's 10th generation iPad (64GB Wi-Fi), available for $249.99 in Silver, down from $349.00. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon worth $29.01 in order to see the final deal price at checkout.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is the first time since Black Friday that we've seen a return of the record low price on the iPad, and this one isn't expected to last long with only one color on sale. Delivery is also estimated to arrive after Christmas, so you'll have to be willing to wait until January for the tablet.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
This iPad features Apple's A14 Bionic processor, a 10.9-inch display, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 12-megapixel rear camera, and Touch ID. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
