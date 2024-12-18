The Best Apple Product Deals You Can Still Get Delivered Before Christmas

by

We're just one week away from Christmas, and it's only going to get harder to guarantee that your gifts arrive in time for the holiday. With this in mind, we've collected all of the Apple products on sale that you can still get with guaranteed Christmas delivery, most of which can be found on Amazon and Best Buy.

Most of the deals in this article are not all-time low prices, but if you need holiday gifts to arrive in time for the 25th, these will be the best prices you find online this week.

AirPods

airpods 4 holiday

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 for $119.00

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $168.99

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99

iPad

ipad air m2 bulbs

$70 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $279.00

$100 OFF
11-inch M2 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,099.00

Apple Watch

apple watch series 10 bulbs

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $189.99

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $349.00

$69 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.99

MacBook Air

macbook air bulbs 2

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (16GB/256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,099.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,299.00

Accessories

airtag red ornaments

$26 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99

$9 OFF
1-meter MagSafe Charger for $29.99

$14 OFF
2-meter MagSafe Charger for $34.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

